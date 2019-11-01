Neighbors help set up yard after high winds wreck Halloween decoration

Local News

by: Alex Acosta

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Neighbors rallied around one of their own after weather wrecked Halloween decorations for one Texoman.

While Wichita Falls residents Nathan Jun was at work on Wednesday, high winds blew his decorations off of his yard.

Community members saw the unfortunate event and went out of their way to help their neighbor.

“It got blown over, and some very nice neighbors of mine came over, and they picked up the pieces up the street and put it on my porch,” Jun said. “I was able, fortunately, to rebuild it in time for Halloween night”

Jun said Halloween is one of his favorite holidays, and he sets up his yard every year, so he was grateful to have people lend a hand to put things back in place.

