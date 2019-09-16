Neighbors of father charged in ex-girlfriend, infant’s death left in shock

Local News

by: Rebecca Butcher

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- A father is in jail following the deaths of his ex-girlfriend and four-month-old baby.

According to Shelby County authorities, Heather Cook and infant Bentley Cook were stabbed before their home was set on fire.

 The suspect, 25-year-old Enoch Zarceno-Turner, is charged with two counts of first degree murder, aggravated arson and aggravated child abuse.

 Shelby County Fire was called to the 6900 block of Bennington Circle Friday morning for the fire call. 

According to an affidavit, Heather’s sister entered the smoke-filled home and found both bodies unresponsive.

A neighbor who lives near the suspect calls the situation heartbreaking. 
“I’m very shocked because he’s a loner,” said said Shaina Carter. “He’s always there fixing on his cars and he’s to himself.”

Carter has lived in the suspect’s neighborhood for the last six years and runs a daycare out of her house.

She was home when authorities showed up at the suspect’s door. 

“All my parents pulling up and they don’t have anywhere to park and so I just stayed and waited,” said Carter. “Me and my other neighbor we were trying to figure out what was going on.”

Investigators say the victim and suspect were arguing over custody issues.

However, family says Turner was upset about the possibility of paying child support.

Police found Zarceno-Turner’s car near the victim’s house on Friday. Authorities say he spoke to officers and changed his story several times, and admitted to entering the victim’s house through a back window.

Others describe the suspect as being to himself.

For Carter, who has a 10-month-old child of her own, sympathizes with the victim’s family.

 “It’s too much, I sympathize with that family,” said Carter. “That woman she did not deserve that.” 

No one answered a knock to the suspect’s home Saturday.

Zarceno-Turner is expected to go before a judge Monday morning. 

