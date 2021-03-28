Neighbors upset about condemned home

When residents in the 3000 block of Thomas Avenue awoke to a house fire on their street Saturday morning, it wasn’t the first time.

The home that was on fire was the same condemned property that had burned on previous occasions.

Neighbors describe the resident as a disturbed man who has lived at the property with no lights, power or water for the past three years. They say they wish they could the city to tear what’s left of the house down.

The resident was taken via helicopter to an Oklahoma City burn unit for treatment of critical injuries.

Zach Verdea met with those neighbors about this troublesome property….