WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After heavy smoke was seen billowing out of a Wichita Falls residence, firefighters responded to a structure fire.

At about 5:35 p.m. on Monday, October 30, 2023, the Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 2300 block of 8th Street.

Neighbors watched as firefighters battled the flames, which reportedly started at the back of the house.

While the house is supposedly vacant, according to fire officials, three to four people claimed to be living in it.

No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.