WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—The city’s latest public art installation was unveiled Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Its been in the works for more than a year, and was finally revealed to the public this evening. The project is called Neon City and can be found at the end of Lamar Street, behind the MPEC.

It’s an immersive bright 3-D exhibit that comes all the way from Austin where it was a temporary installation, and has now found its permanent home here in Wichita Falls.

Organizers said this is all thanks to a collaboration with 9th Street Studios, The city of Wichita Falls, the Parks and Recreation Department and others.

“Neon City is public art so first and foremost it is for everyone to enjoy it is accessible from our Circle Trail, right here behind MPEC at the end of Lamar, so anybody can come see it and enjoy it doesn’t cost you anything and you get some fresh air as well,” Becky Raeke of 9th Street Studios said.

For more information, click here.