WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On Tuesday, Wichita Falls City Council heard three separate presentations on proposed affordable housing tax credit projects coming to town.

Out of those three, councilors rejected a proposal from Pioneer Crossing and Center Park Gardens and approved Wichita Falls Lofts by Structure Development and M.R.E. Capital to move forward near Seymour Road and Beverly.

After hearing from all three locations, Mayor Stephen Santellana says they felt like Wichita Falls Loft’s location best fit the strategic planning of the city.

“Talking to that developer and the way he presented that he was going to try and incorporate some of the housing developments around there, having to offset being where it is, taking $450,000 to demo a building that would probably never be demolished. I think it’s an added amenity for that neighborhood, the presentation, you’ll see the type of structure they build. I think it’s going to be a good thing for Wichita Falls,” Santellana said.

This is over in the west Floral Heights area of town. Santellana hopes to see construction start within two to three years.