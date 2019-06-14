New alternative certification program for teaching at MSU

After more than a year in development, the West College of Education at Midwestern State University has a program in place for those in the workplace who would like to shift their careers to teaching.

The Alternative Certification program, msUteach, allows those who already have a bachelor’s degree to obtain a teaching certificate so they might teach in the Texas public school system.

The program is online through Continuing Education and offers programs in elementary education, special education, middle/secondary English language arts & reading, middle/secondary mathematics, middle/secondary science, and middle/secondary social studies.

An entrance exam is required to show proficiency.

During the program, students need 36 clock hours of field experience in a variety of schools. At the end of the online portion of the certification, students can chose from two options: a paid one-year internship with agreement from a qualified participating school district, or a 14-week unpaid clinical teaching experience in a participating school.

The certification costs approximately $4,900 and the program is self-paced. A portion of the cost is paid up front, and the second part is paid when the student finds an internship or clinical teaching placement.

For more information, contact Capps at 940-397-4138 or matthew.capps@msutexas.edu.