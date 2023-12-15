WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After five long years, a historic building in downtown Wichita Falls is set to open its doors once again, not as a hotel, but as an apartment complex.

After purchasing the old Petroleum Building in 2018 with a dream to bring a piece of downtown Wichita Falls history back to life, owner Will Kelty said he has done just that.

“From the outset, my interest was to try and bring more activity downtown,” Kelty said.

Contractors have been hard at work completely renovating the former Crescent Plaza Hotel into brand-new upscale apartment units. Kelty said although it’s been a challenging five years, seeing The Kate Apartments nearing completion makes it all worth it.

“We’ve got a great university at MSU, and we’ve got Sheppard Air Force Base,” Kelty said, “Yet downtown really isn’t the melting pot that it should be and so this an attempt to hopefully bring the campus influence if you will downtown.”

According to Kelty, the second, third, fourth, and fifth floors will be designated for student housing, with comfortable communal spaces such as a TV room, pool table area, communal kitchen, gym, and pool as well as individual rooms.

“Rooms include a queen size bed, a spacious desk for study, a private restroom, a wardrobe for their clothes, and a mini fridge and coffee maker,” Chelsea Pirkle, Property Manager of The Kate said.

Pirkle said she hopes the amenities allow college students the opportunity to explore more of downtown Wichita Falls.

Photo courtesy The Kate Apartments

Photo courtesy The Kate Apartments

Photo courtesy The Kate Apartments

Photo courtesy The Kate Apartments

Photo courtesy The Kate Apartments

Photo courtesy The Kate Apartments

Photo courtesy The Kate Apartments

“There’s a lot here for students,” Pirkle said. “A lot of people think that we just have bars down here There’s so much more than that. We have local coffee shops, it’s a walk away from the park, the golf factory for those who like to play golf, there’s local restaurants.”

Kelty said he hopes The Kate Apartments attracts more than just students from MSU.

“We are open to accepting students down at Sheppard Air Force Base here downtown again, in an attempt to bring those institutions downtown and have Wichita Falls become kind of a melting pot downtown,” Kelty said.

According to Kelty, the next phase will be opening the remaining six floors to the public. He estimates this should be completed in the next six weeks.

The Kate currently has 115 units available for students that are ready for lease right now, and with all of the amenities provided, they’re likely to fill up quickly.

If you are interested in leasing a unit, contact Pirkle at (940) 757-2094 or visit their website.