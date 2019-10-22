New applicants for the 78th District Court

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After ten years of serving as Judge for 78th District Court in Wichita County, Barney Fudge has now retired.

The 78th district covers everything from criminal to civil cases. Five local lawyers have applied for the vacant position.

The applicants’ names have been released and are as follows:

  • Mr. Benjamin E. “Ben” Hoover
  • Ms. Meredith L. Kennedy-Lee
  • Mr. Thomas W. “Tom” Key
  • The Honorable Gregory J. “Greg” King
  • Mr. Frank “Dobie” Kosub

Ben Hoover is an experienced trial lawyer who dedicates his practice to injury, wrongful death, and criminal law matters. He is licensed to practice law in Texas, Oklahoma and in Federal Court.

He handles personal injury litigation, general civil law and criminal defense.

Meredith Kennedy-Lee is the Chief Civil Prosecutor of the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office.

Kennedy provides counsel for county officials, including general legal advice, litigation defense, legal advice and representation in employment matters, contract negotiations and more. 

Thomas W. Key, a private attorney with Leonard, Key & Key.

He focuses on business, real estate and probate matters, including contract issues, and oil and gas litigation.

Judge Greg King has served as judge of Wichita County Court at Law No. 2 since January 2011.

As Judge, he presides over a trial court where he handles misdemeanors, family law cases, estates, and civil cases.

Chief felony prosecutor, Dobie Kosub oversees the investigation and prosecution of major felonies, including capital murder and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Jim Hogan is the current presiding judge.

Whichever candidate is appointed by the governor, will have to run for the seat in the March 3, 2020, primary election if he or she wants to keep it.

Primary filing opens Nov. 9.   

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

"They could be planning my funeral" - Lyft driver describes shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled ""They could be planning my funeral" - Lyft driver describes shooting"

KFDX 3 News at 10:00 p.m.

Thumbnail for the video titled "KFDX 3 News at 10:00 p.m."

Popeye's chicken sandwich inspires Halloween costume

Thumbnail for the video titled "Popeye's chicken sandwich inspires Halloween costume"

Nintendo releases new "ring fit adventure" game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nintendo releases new "ring fit adventure" game"

Clay county speed limit changes Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clay county speed limit changes Tuesday"

Experts say a child's first visit to an orthodontist should come at age 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Experts say a child's first visit to an orthodontist should come at age 7"

New medication offers postpartum depression relief

Thumbnail for the video titled "New medication offers postpartum depression relief"

Coach Caught Stealing Money From Players

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coach Caught Stealing Money From Players"

Baby dies in fire after children are left home alone

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baby dies in fire after children are left home alone"

Burk city commissioners vote down the ban of flavored e-cigarettes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burk city commissioners vote down the ban of flavored e-cigarettes"

What The Tech: new Facebook design

Thumbnail for the video titled "What The Tech: new Facebook design"

Vacant home of James Staley vandalized

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vacant home of James Staley vandalized"