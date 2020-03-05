New bar replacing Lonesum Dove opens this weekend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—A bar that became a staple here in Wichita Falls for nearly 30 years has new owners following its closure last month.

It’s no easy task getting a new bar intact for opening day, especially when opening day is just 24-hours away.

“It’s an older building, so you’re always running into something, I call it Woods’ Law, anything that can happen will,” Woody’s owner Paula Woods said.

Woods and her husband James have been hard at work transforming the once iconic Lonesum Dove bar in the newly renovated Woody’s, all while keeping an old tradition alive.

“We’ll have bands, we’ll start those back up as they used to on the weekends, jam sessions on Sunday afternoons,” Woods said. “It’s got a huge outdoor area, so we’ll eventually have a stage out there and have some bands outside. Just try to bring a tradition that started back in 1993 back to life.”

Although major changes are being made, Woods said she hopes to cater to the regulars who have been coming to the Lonesum Dove for years.

“I want them to say ‘wow,'” Woods said. “For the ones that have been in here to the new ones, I just want them to see what a nice place it is and just appreciate it for what it is, you know it’s honky-tonk.”

Even with fresh coats of paint and a new name over the door, the Woods said they hope to preserve some of the history that comes with the bar.

“The bar, the bottom part we redid the top the woodwork is pretty amazing in here so you had to keep it,” Woods said.

Along with the honky-tonk tradition that’s now in new hands, Woods is hopeful to keep it alive for another 30 plus years.