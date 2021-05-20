New bar to open soon in old bank vault in Big Blue

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Downtown Wichita Falls will soon be home to a new bar and in a very unique location.

The old bank vault area in Big Blue will be home to The Vault Bar Downtown.

The owner, Danny Martinez said this unique location is ideal for an upscale lounge following the standards already set by existing businesses.

Martinez said COVID-19 was not gonna stop this either.

“We just have to continue to push forward, if we were going to sit around and wait I think that would be the wrong thing for us to do as a company,” Martinez said.

Martinez already owns five businesses in Wichita Falls and said he plans to continue to grow in Wichita Falls.

The Vault Bar Downtown is expected to be open in about two months.