WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Are you ready for a taste of smokey cajun and barbeque? well, you’re in luck because a new barbecue restaurant is bringing the smoke and spice to town.

Texas Underground BBQ is set to open on Thursday, July 9 with a full menu of delicious foods ranging from brisket to pulled pork sloppy joe.

Owners Luanne Scott and Dwayne Salsman said they will be open every Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

