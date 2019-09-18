New Bowie business promises exercise classes, entertainment

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — Bowie resident Eric Villarreal is making his dream a reality with the grand opening of Dominion Boxing, an extension of Synergy Fitness. However, this boxing gym isn’t just offering punching bags and classes.

“We’ll actually have an octagon here soon,” Dominion Boxing Owner & Lead Trainer Eric Villarreal. “So, we will be holding, our plan is to hold, we’re gonna start with unsanctioned fights, kind of amateur practice fights and then we’re working into getting into the sanction fights.”

While working with other promoters, he’s bringing in boxers and trainers from all over the Metroplex, Oklahoma and other cities in the area, and what he’s offering will add to the vibrancy and economic growth of Bowie.

“When Eric came and said that he wanted to be part of the Chamber and he said to me what he was gonna do, I was just blown away because it’s just gonna bring so many people to town,” Bowie Chamber of Commerce Membership Director Debbie Herriage said.

Offering cardio boxing and kickboxing, Jujitsu, MMA fitness and more, Villarreal said the energy in a boxing class is unlike any other class others might take and beginners are welcome.

“There’s this huge stigma about fighting right? But we’re all fighters on the inside somehow or another,” Villarreal said. “I want everybody to walk in just open-minded and just know that we have fun here.”

Even though this is a dream for Villarreal, he said he hopes it can help people in the long-run, should they ever need it.