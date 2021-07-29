New brain and spine surgery facility opens in WF, doctor performed surgery that helped save one woman’s life

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — From brain to spine surgery and even pain management, a resource and help can be found at a new surgery facility at McNeil Avenue and Kell East Freeway.

Dr. Yogish Kamath opened his new clinic earlier this month. When Dr. Kamath is not seeing patients at his clinic, he can be found performing surgeries at Kell West Regional Hospital.

What makes Dr. Kamath stand out from other doctors is that he performs surgeries that are generally not performed by other neurosurgeons in Wichita Falls.

One example he shared is the story of his patient Malori Maddox: Back in 2015, she was playing a volleyball game at Midwestern State University when she lost her vision and collapsed due to a brain bleed.

“She was at nearly the end of life, we didn’t really have much time to even send her anywhere because it could take about at least two hours to get her anywhere. No other local area hospitals could handle it so we made a decision to take her to surgery. During surgery, I got rid of the clots, and stopped the bleeding,” Dr. Kamath said.

“She is essentially back to full function,” Kamath said.

Dr. Kamath did share with KFDX that Malori is now living in Benjamin, Texas happily married with one son and another on the way. She has also written several books sharing her journey.

Dr. Kamath is taking new patients to help make a difference in their life, in most cases you do not need a referral from another doctor to see him, unless your insurance requires it.

If you want to schedule an appointment with Dr. Kamath, you can call 940-341-2767.