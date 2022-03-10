IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Iowa Park residents will soon be able to enjoy gourmet specialty burgers, catfish, chicken bites and more in the old Golden Chick location at 368 and Iowa Park Road.

The restaurant is called Burger Co., and it’s owner, Greg Cotter, hopes to open possibly in about two weeks.

He said while they finish renovations, they’ll start accepting applications as early as Friday, March 11.

Cotter is from Wichita Falls, and he moved to Graham in 1999. He bought Burgers & Billiards there seven years ago.