New burrito shop opens near SAFB

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If Texomans need dinner plans, a new burrito shop just opened its doors near Sheppard Air Force Base.

Julian’s Burritos is located in the old Jefe’s building on Sheppard Access Road. Folks are serving up breakfast and lunch with traditional burritos and much more.

Owner Brenda Varela said is a dream come true and has received tremendous community support since they have opened.

“Military people, since we’re right across the base, they’ve been really supportive of this business and of course family and friends,” Varela said.

The process didn’t take long to move into the building, saying it only took a few weeks. They are open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m.—2 p.m.

