New business Pho Corner extends helping hand to community before debut

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local restaurant halted all construction on their almost finished building when the coronavirus pandemic broke out, so for now, Pho Corner is utilizing their resources to give away free food bags help those in Wichita Falls during these uncertain times.

“Twelve of us that worked for about 5 hours getting all the hams sliced, the cheese portioned, got everything divvied up,” volunteer Bryan Press said.

Wichita Falls is officially in shelter-in-place and parking lots are getting empty while shelves in grocery stores are wiped clean.

“When we got here at 8 a.m., we already had about 20 cars in the parking lot, so people are excited, and we hope that this is something they can enjoy and utilize, and it actually contributes to them,” Pho Corner co-owner Phillip Allen said. “Hopefully this inspires other people to do the same thing and get creative and find a way to help others.”

The bags consisted of a loaf of bread, a pound of ham along with sliced cheese and oranges.

Allen said since they have the resources available, it would be a waste not to help.

“Our business is going to rely on the community and we’re not going to wait until they give to us so we can give back, you know, so if we have the means to do so, we have the ability to order groceries that comes from all over the U.S. on trucks, we have access to things people are running out of in grocery stores,” Allen said.

As long as the demand and support is there, Allen said he doesn’t see why they can’t keep this going as long as people need help.

“Every dollar helps—if everyone in Wichita Falls gave us $1 or $5, or if some of the ultra-wealthy here in Wichita Falls were to get excited and donate, we could continue to order trucks from our suppliers and continue to put these bags together,” Allen said. “I have nothing better to do than to sit here and help you guys.”

Wichitans continue to come together to assist each other, even when it’s not easy.

“God bless everybody, we’re all in this together and stuff like this really shows,” Press said.

They prepared a little more than 400 bags to give away and Allen said since they didn’t give them all away today, they would be back out there again tomorrow. Find more information here.

Allen said they couldn’t have done it all without other local partners including: The Wolf’s, Kung Fu Kitchen and Tea, Falls Town Wrapz, Rhea Lana’s of Wichita Falls, A&J Construction, Allen Construction.