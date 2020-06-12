New cafeteria vendor comes to Sealed Air in IP

Danny martinez is opening The Magnolia Market as the newest cafeteria vendor inside the Sealed Air plant in Iowa Park.

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Some local restaurant owners are onto their next business adventure.

Danny Martinez is opening The Magnolia Market on Sunday as the newest cafeteria vendor inside the Sealed Air plant in Iowa Park.

Martinez said hundreds who work there may not get to leave for a meal so this provides them breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The plant stays open 24 hours a day.

Martinez owns other establishments in the Wichita Falls area including The Maplewood and Vaca Loca.

He said the opportunity was presented and they won the bid recently.

“It’s an american grill, so we’ll be serving everything, we’ll still be doing those taco Tuesdays that they have out there, but because of the restaraunts that we have in town we’re going to elevate it a little bit,” Martinez said.

The current staff will be kept on board, but they are accepting applications for new employees.

The Magnolia Market keeping the current staff on board and are looking to hire a few more.