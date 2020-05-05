New campaign aims to help “Kickstart the Falls”

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—There’s no question retailers everywhere are reeling from the effects of COVID-19, so that’s why the Wichita Falls Chamber and Downtown Wichita Falls Development are teaming up to try to “Kickstart the Falls”.

It can be tough in normal times for retail business owners to stay in the black, much less the abnormal times they remain in now, and as the reopening process continues business leaders are teaming up to help kickstart Wichita Falls.

“They sign up and they agree to do a discount on any of the three days that we have. They have a 30-percent on day one, a 20-percent on day two, and a 10-percent on day three,” Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce Marketing Director, Katie Britt said.

The goal is to help get retailers back on their feet, stores that Britt said are crucial to the local economy.

“The small businesses in our area are the backbone Wichita Falls,” Britt said.

Downtown Wichita Falls Marketing Director, Jeanette Charos agreed.

“These merchants are the character of this city. You know when you have these local businesses and these downtown businesses, that’s the flavor of this town. You don’t find those in other places, so if we lose them it’s losing a part of Wichita Falls,” Charos said.

Charos said seeing how the community came together to help support local restaurants is sparked the idea to do the same for local retailers.

“I think that in that wave there’s been a missed opportunity to help support some of these retailers, so we’re taking that opportunity to bring attention to them,” Charos said.

So far the feedback has been very positive with multiple stores signing up, showing that the can-do spirit is immune to the virus.

“Kickstart the Falls” will run May 21st through the 23rd. One thing that Britt and Charos want to remind folks is that this is solely for online shopping and curbside pick up.



For more details on the “Kickstart the Falls” campaign and how you can sign up, click here.