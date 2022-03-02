DEVOL, OK (KFDX/KJTL) — A new casino will be opening just north of the Red River in Devol.

Comanche War Pony Casino, located at 250652 E. 2000 Road, will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, March 19 starting at 10 a.m. This is will be the first new property for Comanche Nation Entertainment in 14 years.

“The opening of War Pony is a milestone for our company and the Comanche Nation,” said Mia Tahdooahnippah, CEO of CNE. “This marks the first of two new properties we will open this year. We welcome a new era of prosperity for our people, and are thrilled to be able to bring new and exciting gaming opportunities for our guests.”

Comanche War Pony Casino’s opening festivities will take place inside the casino located at 250652 E. 2000 Road near the Comanche Travel Plaza in Devol.

The grand opening events will begin at 10 a.m. on March 19 with a Cedar ceremony, prayer and blessing. Tahdooahnippah will make remarks prior to the ribbon-cutting and gaming floor opening at 11 a.m. Refreshments and gourmet burgers from the Comanche Burger Co. will be served from noon to 2 p.m. and promotions will be offered throughout the rest of the day.











Comanche War Pony Casino features 250 gaming machines, which according to a statement from CNE, many of the games are not available at any other casino in Oklahoma. Among the new machines available are The Vault, Gold Hills Lucky Mule, digital Craps machines, electronic Roulette and Cashnado.

“As we expand, our priority is to provide our guests with a unique experience that cannot be found at any other casino in the state,” said Tahdooahnippah. “Most of the games we are introducing will be the first of their kind and offer a wide variety to ensure there is something for everyone to enjoy.”

The casino is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Comanche Nation Entertainment operates Comanche Nation Casino in Lawton, Comanche Red River Hotel Casino in Devol, Comanche Spur Casino in Elgin, Comanche Star Casino in Walters and Comanche War Pony Casino. Comanche Cache Casino is scheduled to open in 2022. Its Comanche Travel Plazas, Smoke Shops and Quick Stops are located throughout Southwest Oklahoma.