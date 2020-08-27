New CDC asymptomatic testing guidelines have little effect on local health, school protocol

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If someone has been exposed to COVID-19 through close contact and doesn’t have symptoms, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now said it’s not necessary to get tested.

Exclusions apply if the local health district suggests testing or if the person exposed or someone they’re in close quarters with is more vulnerable to disease.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District has actually been going by this protocol since COVID-19 hit the community.

Due to quarantine accountability by the health district, the changes to the guidelines shouldn’t affect numbers too much.

“What we’ve gone by since the very beginning was not to test asymptomatic individuals,” Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health Director Lou Kreidler said.

Kreidler and MSU Medical Director Dr. Keith Williamson said there’s a couple of reasons backing this up.

“The testing doesn’t change how you treat that, you stay at home until you’re over it, you don’t get anybody else infected,” Williamson said.

Close contact is considered those less than six feet apart for 15 or more minutes.

“They can develop symptoms anywhere from two to 14 days,” Kreidler said. “So really testing someone after exposure without any symptoms is only going to tell that individual whether or not they’re negative on that day.”

For Wichita Falls Independent School District, those in close contact already have to quarantine for 14 days whether they have symptoms or not.

“If it’s day seven of their quarantine and all of a sudden they start showing symptoms, then they become a symptomatic student,” WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said. “Now it’s 10 days from the time symptoms first appeared.”

Williamson said there are exceptions to the guidance.

“If you go home, and home is a small place and you’re living with your grandparents and somebody that has diabetes and there are lots of vulnerable people, there may be an increased need to test,” Williamson said. “We have residential housing, it’s a congregate setting and our threshold for testing’s a little bit lower.”

If one has been in close contact to someone with COVID-19 never develops symptoms, that doesn’t mean they’re free from isolation.

“If we identify someone as a contact to a case, then we’re going to follow those individuals for the 14 days from their last known contact to that individual,” Kreidler said.

The revised guidance is something Wichita County is already accustomed to.

Health and school officials stress that the coronavirus pandemic is a fluid situation and they’ll continue adapting to the guidelines put in place.