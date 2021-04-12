New charge filed for O’Brien’s murder suspects

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After two of three murder suspects were released from jail on lower bonds, they are back in jail on a new charge, and the third who was still in jail also has the new charge.

Jorge Soto, Rosendo Espino and James “Hollywood” Henderson are now charged with aggravated assault in addition to murder.

Henderson was released less than three weeks ago after his bond for murder was reduced from $1 million to $250,000.

Soto was released on February 14 on his lower bond.

The three are suspected in the stabbing death of Evan Aleman in a parking lot brawl at O’Brien’s Sports Pub in December.

The suspects are also now accused of the stabbing and beating of another man who was in the fight and was treated at the hospital.

Henderson’s one-million-dollar bond was reduced after testimony from a Wichita Falls attorney and his brother, whose family had taken Henderson into their home as a teen.

Police said Henderson admitted pulling a knife and then handing it off to another person before police arrived. Police also viewed surveillance video of the fight.

Henderson said he was drunk and doesn’t remember stabbing anyone.

It is not known why the second charge was filed at this time instead of at the time of the murder charge.

