New charges filed on Vernon minister

A second victim of sexual assaults by former Vernon pastor named in new charges.

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Former Vernon minister Brian Pounds has been charged with sex crimes against a child after authorities locate and interview a second alleged victim.

The three counts of sexual assault are similar to those filed last month for alleged assaults of a 15-year-old girl and are reported to have begun when the now 23-year-old woman was 15 and continued for more than two years.

Three additional bonds of $200,000 were set for Pounds who is in the Wilbarger County Jail after his initial booking last month into the Wichita County Jail.

