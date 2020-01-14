New coffee and gourmet waffle food truck opens in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new one of a kind coffee shop that also serves gourmet waffles has a lot of Texomans talking.

“The coffee that I serve is a Costa Rican strong and it is a red honey, bold, chocolaty, nutty, strong Costa Rican coffee,” said Deidra Stewart, owner of Chicka D’s Coffee.

Inside you’ll find everything that you would expect a normal coffee shop to have, however this one is especially unique.

“One of the things about the food truck is I can come to you,” said Stewart. “I can boost your morale at your business. Everybody loves coffee and waffles.”

Stewart says the idea for the combination came to her last summer after visiting coffee farms in Costa Rica with her family.

“My parents work it with me, my husband on Saturdays, he’s the waffle man on Saturdays,” said Stewart.

The menu is diverse and includes keto options. It also changes each month.

“We already have one that’s planned for February so we do switch out the waffles,” said Deliese Nusser, Deidra’s mother. “Some of the flavors go away because they are more winter flavors and then we bring more of the summer flavors in.”

Prior to Chicka D’s, Stewart was a culinary arts teacher all over East Texas for 15 years.

She says it has always been her dream to open a food truck and that she’s glad its finally happening in the city where she’s from.

“I felt the need that I could go on and do bigger and better things,” said Stewart. “I like seeing what I developed, and I like seeing their face and I like seeing them try it and be like this is awesome.”

Chicka D’s is open at Home Zone Furniture on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 6:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. It is also open on Saturdays at Home Zone from 7 a.m. – 11 a.m.

On Tuesdays, Chicka D’s is open at Blue Cross Blue Shield from 6:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.