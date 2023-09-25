WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There’s a new coffee shop open on Sheppard Access Road.

White Buffalo Coffee Bar first opened in Altus, Oklahoma. After a couple years, the business looked to venture over the Red River and establish a new location.

Siera Cobb, the regional manager, noted the company wanted to expand their reach into a new area by flipping an old building to bring new life to it.

Cobb believes their new location is a perfect one and meets community demands.

“I feel like we ended up in a really, really good spot because there’s not a lot of coffee around here in this immediate area,” Cobb said. “So I think that’s been one of the coolest things for me so far, is like almost everybody that I’ve gotten to meet as a customer has been like, ‘Thank you for being here.'”

White Buffalo Coffee Bar is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily right on Sheppard Access Road.