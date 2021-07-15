New coffee shop puts community relationships at the heart of its business

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new coffee shop on the corner of Taft and Midwestern Parkway is bringing all types of foreign coffee while also bringing the community together.

For Collective Coffee + Community, those words are part of their community and owners say their location is the perfect place to do all of that.

Along with traditional espressos and lattes, the cafe offers coffee from places like Colombia, Kenya and Ethiopia. Co-owner Mason Wilson spent a year in China learning about coffee from growing it to roasting it.

He says it’s important for customers to have the pure taste of coffee along with being hospitable to them.

“We just want to be able to show that as our flagship and say ‘we are doing something a little bit more intentional with black coffee.’ Trying to make that more of a show intentionally so that you ask questions about it and kind of learn more about coffee but we’ll serve you a latte if you want a latte,” Wilson said.

Collective Coffee + Community also has trivia nights, pop-up foods trucks like Progress + Provisions that come serve and live entertainment and beer and wine is on the menu as well.

