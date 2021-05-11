New commercial permit map showcases city expansion

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — “You’ll be able to say ‘Hey I live in this part of town. I can see what’s being done right there,'” Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Henry Florsheim said.

From the eastside to the falls, from MSU to Sheppard Air Force Base, city officials say Wichita Falls is expanding.

With the city’s new commercial permits map, everyone can see that expansion in real time.

“Our non-residential permit data from 2020 until current, until last week. If it’s in the green it’s completed. It was completed during the year. If it’s in the yellow it’s either under permit review or under construction now,” City of Wichita Falls Development Services Director Terry Floyd said.

And there is quite a bit of construction currently going on and some that has been done last year at places like the Alamo School.

“Alamo School is an old school facility that was closed down and they sold it to a private investor who’s now gonna turn it into apartments. That’s a big 3.6 million dollars to turn that school into some luxury apartments,” Florsheim said.

“A lot of retail going on with the Panera Bread being built on Kemp. Then there’s the Tru Home hotel on Maplewood. And there’s some other hotels under construction off of McNeil and along Kell,” Floyd said.

Although the price of building materials has increased during the pandemic, these men say construction is booming right now and it’s an exciting time for Wichita Falls.

“A lot of investment we may not see in new buildings but in renovations of buildings so they’re kind of getting that second or third life,” Floyd said.

“It’s really been a good last couple of years even with the pandemic. I just love this tool because we’re able now to show people. You tell me there’s nothing going on in Wichita Falls. Look, here’s what’s going on, here’s what was done, here’s the value, the type of business and that sort of thing,” Florsheim said.

There’s a lot going on in Wichita Falls and now residents can track the progress.

Click here to see the full map.