New Councilor and two re-elected incumbents sworn in

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new councilor will be sworn into the Wichita Falls Council Tuesday morning, along with two re-elected incumbents.

Michael Smith is the New Councilor, though not new to the Council itself.

Smith served for 10 years before having to sit out a term because of the city’s term limit ordinance.

Deandra Chenault and Bobby Whiteley will resume their posts in the district 2 and at-large seats respectively.

Both ran unopposed, so those races were not on the ballot in last week’s election.