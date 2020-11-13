WFISD, MSU Texas impacted by COVID-19 spike in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A massive increase in new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County is impacting local learning institutions.

As of Thursday, November 12, 42 students at Wichita Falls Independent School District schools have tested positive for COVID-19.

Four new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday.

In addition, 22 WFISD teachers or staff members have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with four new cases reported Thursday.

Click here to find WFISD’s COVID-19 tracker.

Midwestern State University reported one new student and two additional staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Two students have also recovered from COVID-19, according to MSU Texas’ COVID-19 webpage.

Five students are currently staying in the campus housing isolation block.

Currently, there are 38 active COVID-19 cases on MSU’s campus, with 33 students and 5 staff members listed as active cases.

Click here to find MSU Texas’ COVID-19 tracker.