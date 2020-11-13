WFISD, MSU Texas impacted by COVID-19 spike in Wichita County

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A massive increase in new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County is impacting local learning institutions.

As of Thursday, November 12, 42 students at Wichita Falls Independent School District schools have tested positive for COVID-19.

Four new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday.

In addition, 22 WFISD teachers or staff members have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with four new cases reported Thursday.

Click here to find WFISD’s COVID-19 tracker.

Midwestern State University reported one new student and two additional staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Two students have also recovered from COVID-19, according to MSU Texas’ COVID-19 webpage.

Five students are currently staying in the campus housing isolation block.

Currently, there are 38 active COVID-19 cases on MSU’s campus, with 33 students and 5 staff members listed as active cases.

Click here to find MSU Texas’ COVID-19 tracker.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News