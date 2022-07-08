WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday one new COVID-19-related death for the two-week period of June 25 to July 8, 2022.

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 now stands at 591.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here. Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 5 13 24 54 148 145 202

New Cases in Wichita County

The Health District also reported 437 new COVID-19 cases for the two-week period of June 25 to July 8, 2022, in Wichita County.

The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic is 35,186.

There are 69 (16%) new cases that are up to date on their vaccinations. There are 368 (84%) new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations.



There are 120 new re-infection cases. Of those, 7 (6%) are up to date on their vaccinations; 113 (94%) are not up to date on their vaccinations.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

The Health District also reported Friday, July 8, 2022, 12 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wichita County.

Of the 12 hospitalizations reported on Friday, July 8, none are vaccine breakthrough cases and one is reinfection.

The Public Health District did not provide information regarding how many patients are considered to be in critical condition.

Weekly Breakdown in Wichita County

For the two-week period of June 25 to July 8, 2022, the Health District reported 437 new cases. 1 death, 12 hospitalizations, and 305 recoveries.

There are currently 399 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 387 recovering from home and 12 currently hospitalized.

The positivity rate for that two-week time period was 32%. The percentage of new cases who were not up-to-date on their vaccinations is 84%.

Vaccines in Wichita County

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: