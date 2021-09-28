New COVID-19 cases trend downward for second day in a row

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Tuesday three more deaths related to COVID-19, age 50-59, 70-79, and 80-89.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 421, and nine so far this week.

The Health District also reported 82 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County to 20,902.

So far this week, 180 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Wichita County.

The Health District also reported 63 hospitalizations in the county, down from 66 on Monday.

