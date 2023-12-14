WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After numerous delays and setting new dates for production to start, Panda Biotech has announced construction is complete on its Wichita Falls hemp fiber plant, and they have set a new projected production start for the first quarter of next year.

The High Plains Hemp Gin is in 500,000 square feet of the old Delphi automotive plant off I-44.

Panda Executive Vice President Scott Evans said all equipment in the production line is now in the process of being brought online, including three miles of pneumatic duct lines.

Officials said the gin will process 10 metric tons of industrial hemp per hour into fiber and pellets, which can be used to make everything from building material and textiles to cat litter.

They said the company is continuing to sign contracts with growers for the 2024 growing season and also buying hemp already harvested.

The company has also announced a pay-to-grow program to provide free seeds to farmers.

Wichita Falls city councilors recently agreed to push the deadline back again to August 2026 for job creation goals set in the incentive package.