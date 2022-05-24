WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More details emerge about three people arrested in connection to a murder that occurred over the weekend on Brown Street.

WFPD officers responded yo 2100 Brown Street on May 21 around 12:20 p.m. to investigate a deceased person.

Officers discovered Zachary Wood, 23, of Wichita Falls who they said appeared to have been murdered.

WFPD Crimes Against Persons detectives took over the case and interviewed Payton Collier, 27, who confessed to being involved in the murder and named two other suspects.

Detectives and officers began their search for Ronnie Lang, 18, and William Bell, 28, both from Wichita Falls.

William Bell

Ronnie Lang

Payton Collier

Detectives found both Lang and Bell and interviewed them on May 23. Both confessed to their involvement in the assault and homicide of Zachary Wood.

Ronnie Lang was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and murder. Payton Collier and William Bell were arrested and charged with murder.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.