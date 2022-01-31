WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — New details have been released by the Wichita Falls Police Department after a shooting sent two people to the hospital.

Around 2:17 p.m., Monday afternoon, Wichita Falls police responded to the 5400 block of Page Drive to investigate a disturbance that turned into a shooting.

Officers arriving on scene found two gunshot victims at the house.

According to a release from WFPD, witnesses said the suspect, Angel Medina, was involved with the disturbance at the house. Medina drove by the house in a gray Nissan Altima and fired multiple shots at the house and a vehicle.

A man sitting in the vehicle was hit and a woman inside the home was hit. A neighboring house was also hit but no injuries were reported.

Both victims were taken to United Regional. The man had minor injuries and the woman is in critical but stable conditions, according to a release.

Around 3:30 p.m., police saw the Nissan on Windthorst Road near Highway 287. The car drove off around Ireland Street and Perigo Street where police said the suspect exited the vehicle and ran away.

After a little more than two hours, Medina gave himself up and was arrested just before 6 p.m.

According to the release, Medina is being charged with four counts of aggravated assault.