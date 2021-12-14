New details indicate Graham K9 officer supplied reported girlfriend with drugs

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — New details are emerging in the case of a former Graham K9 officer who was indicted for tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.

According to the Graham Leader, an affidavit states phone communication indicated 33-year-old Austin Lee Lawrence gave a woman drugs that he had seized during drug arrests.

Court documents also claim Lawrence gave that same woman he was seeing adderall and asked her to throw meth over his fence into his backyard.

Lawrence turned himself in to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office in August and is out on a $10,000 bond.

We have submitted a request for court documents with DA’s office and will provide more details once the records are obtained.