WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More details have been released about a Saturday evening wreck on Central Freeway.

According to Wichita Falls Police Public Information Officer Jeff Hughes, officers responded to a pin-in wreck in the 200 block of Central Freeway near Scotland Park shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday, June 25.

A white Chevrolet pickup traveling southbound on Central Freeway in the right lane swerved, crossing all lanes of traffic, and struck the concrete barrier nearly head on.

Witnesses told investigators that the front left fender of the truck was possibly struck by a trailer, which might have been the cause of the wreck.

Initially, it was reported that the driver of the truck was a male, and the passenger was a female. Officer Hughes said that the truck was actually occupied by two males.

The 60-year-old driver was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and, at time of publication, is listed in critical condition. The passenger was treated for minor injuries.

Names are not being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.