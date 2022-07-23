WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — New details have been released following a pin-in wreck on Old Iowa Park Road Friday evening.

According to Wichita Falls Police Department Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers responded to a crash in the 2700 block of Old Iowa Park Road on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 6:56 p.m.

The investigating officers said a 2020 White GMC Terrain was traveling eastbound in the left lane of Old Iowa park Road. A 2017 black Kia Sportage was traveling westbound in the left lane.

The driver of the Kia, a 58-year-old female, attempted to pass a truck traveling in front of her by using the center turn lane. The Kia continued over into the eastbound lanes and struck the Terrain head on.

The driver and only person in the Kia suffered a broken wrist and broken ribs.

The driver of the Terrain, a 57-year-old male, suffered a broken ankle. A passenger in the Terrain, a 57-year-old female, suffered broken bones and internal injuries.

According to Sgt. Eipper, none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, but the driver of the Kia and the passenger of the Terrain were placed in the Intensive Care Unit at United Regional Hospital.