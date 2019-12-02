New display at Wichita Falls Public Library

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Public Library is displaying a 9th Street Studios creation through the end of December.

The art installation, named “Carol”, is a brightly colored alebrije, a type of Mexican folk art sculpture that depicts fantastical, mythical creatures.

“We are thrilled to continue our collaborative relationship with 9th Street Studios,” said Jana Hausburg, Library Administrator.

The library displayed Wilfred, another one of the studio’s alien-like creations, during their Summer Reading Program.

Carol debuted at the 2019 Los Muertos Festival in Downtown Wichita Falls where she was included in a Procession to the Altars. She was later illuminated and nestled into a winter wonderland to celebrate the Annual City Lights parade where she took top honors for Best Float.

During the Christmas Lights Parade, Carol led an army of local artists and performers while local musician Polly Pocket sang a modified version of The Twelve Days of Christmas to encourage onlookers to support the Arts.

Carol will be a key component of the library’s Holiday Open House on December 14, from 2 to 4 p.m., but she can be viewed any time the library is open throughout the month of December.