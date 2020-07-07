New downtown BBQ joint looks to thrive amidst pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Despite COVID-19 closures, some business owners are looking to rise from the ashes. Like Texas Underground BBQ that will soon call downtown Wichita Falls home.

Curtis Jackson sat down with the owners and they said they’re hopeful their Cajun twist on BBQ will have hungry Wichitans flying in the door.

Barbecue is a major staple in the Lone Star State. From brisket to ribs to pulled pork, we Texans take pride in smoking delicious meats for all to enjoy.

That’s why Dwayne Salsman and Luanne Scott are looking to bring some down-home southern cooking, with a cajun twist, to downtown Wichita Falls by opening Texas Underground BBQ.

“This is mama’s apple pie, daddy’s BBQ, family, kids, and the Texas bbq scene and taking it to a new level of craft barbecue,” Salsman said.

Scott and Salsman have spent the past couple of months prepping for what they hope is a big crowd once they open their doors this week. But due to the pandemic, it hasn’t been an easy ride.

“The support has been awesome, but the only problems we’ve had are of course you know when you have a pandemic like this you start messing with people’s suppliers. Starting with the farmers, to the ranchers, and the slaughterhouses,” Salsman said.

Salsman is hopeful he won’t have a problem staying open due to his delicious family recipes.

“Ours we’ve been working on and tweaking for over 50 years, then my grandfather and my father before me, my family has been barbecuing in texas for 100 years,” Salsman said.

Something that he plans to continue for generations to come, showing love for simple BBQ can last a lifetime and beyond.

Texas Underground BBQ will be holding its soft opening Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Normal operating hours after that will be Tuesday through Saturday 11 to 8 as well. They are located at 612 7th Street which was most recently Juan and Juanita’s Mexican Restaurant.