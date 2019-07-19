New Downtown mural nearly complete

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Folks may have noticed a new mural on the side of Deviance Skate Supply on Indiana Street.

Internationally-Acclaimed Artist Joerael Numina is working on “Mobilized Wall”, a project he’s been working on for years now which includes this wall and many others.

Numina started this mural on July 8 and said he is expecting it to be completed by July 20.

Numina inspiration for the mural were things that represent Texas, such as bluebonnets, horny toads, and the water you see on the mural he said is a representation of the falls. Numina said he’s happy to be a part of the beautification of downtown Wichita Falls

“Wichita Falls seems open to positive change and growth and movement and people seem to be excited and I see all these local businesses popping up in downtown and this is part of it,” Numina said. “They want to bring people in and they want to be inclusive themselves.”