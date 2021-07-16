New dual-brand hotel hopes to positively impact Wichita Falls’ economy

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A ribbon-cutting was held Friday morning to kick off the grand opening of the dual-brand hotel Tru by Hilton and Home 2 Suites by Hilton located at Sikes Lake.

Chief Financial Officer Shea Lalani said folks can expect a fun exciting atmosphere and said he believes these new hotels will have a positive impact on the Wichita Falls economy.

‘Wichita Falls has nothing like this. This is the first dual-branded hotel project in the city. Dual-brand properties are becoming more and more popular across the country and basically housing two different unique brands in one building,” Lalani said.

