WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—As the economy continues to gain momentum, shaking back from the effects of the pandemic, more businesses are beginning to once again flock to downtown Wichita Falls to open up shop.

One of the newest businesses calling downtown home is The Venue on 8th. Devonie Hutchinson has several businesses in Wichita Falls. But for this event venue, she said downtown was the perfect fit because of the people that make up the area and the support of local businesses she’s seen firsthand.

Hutchinson is no stranger to downtown Wichita Falls, her daughter is one of downtown’s youngest entrepreneurs, slinging Bee’s Rolled Ice Cream out of Stone Oven Pizza. Hutchinson said when it came to choosing a location for her new event center, Venue on 8th, it was a no-brainer.

“Downtown is just, if you’re from here which I am, born and raised, downtown was not this at one time, and seeing all the liveliness and all the activity down here really makes us want to open more things,” Hutchinson said.

And that’s exactly what she did inside Big Blue where the old wrestling hall of fame once stood.

“It’s a great facility catering to 150 occupants or less for any kind of event we’d like to cater to visual artists, as well as performing artists to weddings and baby showers,” Hutchinson said.

Really any type of gathering you want, Hutchinson said they will even personalize the inside specific to the needs of your event, and as far as alcohol?

“We do have what is called an open bar depending on the event, we just have to make sure we’re compliant with what’s going on, so we don’t sell alcohol but for instance, on June 3rd we have a comedy show and with your purchase of tickets there is an open bar,” Hutchinson said.

With events already in the works and coming up, Hutchinson hopes her business inspires others to open inside Big Blue.

“Big Blue will do whatever they need to do to make sure that the space fits for the tenant and that is an amazing thing to have as a property owner, building owner, and somebody who works alongside you,” Hutchinson said.

Adding to the growth and revitalization of the heart of Wichita Falls.

If you would like more information on The Venue on 8th and its upcoming events, or if you are interested in leasing available space inside of the iconic Big Blue, click here for venue. Click here for Big Blue’s info.