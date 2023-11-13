WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Faith Resale and Donation Center has a new donation center on the southwest side of town.

Located near the new United Grocery store at the corner of Kemp and Southwest Parkway in Crossroads Center, the drop-off location is open as of Monday, November 13, 2023.

The hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 6 pm, Monday through Saturday.

You can drop off your gently used items during business hours, and all proceeds will stay in our community, supporting the programs and services at Faith Mission for Men and Faith Refuge for Women and Children.

To learn more about Faith Mission’s services, visit their website.