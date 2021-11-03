New Faith Resale store opens its doors

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As cooler temps come rolling in, people might be cleaning out their closets of all their unwanted warm weather clothes.

What better way to get rid of them than to donate to Faith Mission’s newest resale shop that recently opened its doors?

The newest store located at 1205 Lamar offers consumers the chance to purchase gently-used clothes, along with several varieties of household items.

Director of Faith Resale Operations Tim Burney said the building was originally used as storage, and when they were ready to sign the lease to open the building as a shop, the owner signed over the deed for free.

Burney said this store will allow them to further help those in need or facing homelessness.

“A lot of people’s donations, they come with us and donate these goods to help further the Kingdom and help further men and women’s lives to get them restored back to end homelessness,” Burney said.

Burney said something new they have added is an online store as well, where shoppers can order through the website then come pick up their purchased items at the new location.

You can check out their website here.