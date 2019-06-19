New Filipino restaurant to open in WF

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Texomans will soon be able to get Filipino cuisine right here in Wichita Falls.

The Philippine House will open in the next few weeks in the old Angus Burger building, and folks can expect authentic Filipino cuisine, but owners of Philippine House restaurant will also be serving American food with a Philippine twist.

Owners Amy Policky and Carlito Dabalos have been hard at work making sure everything is in place to open their new restaurant Philippine House as early as July.

“The way we cook our food, we say we can open soon but at this time were trying to perfect everything,” Dabalos said.

And good food takes time, so Dabalos has been cooking for family and friends for years and has also worked in the kitchen for WFISD but now he has his own kitchen to work out of.

“I said its time for me to test my ability to cook but it stopped me from doing that because of the money,” Dabalos said.

But getting into the restaurant is a task in itself.

“This particular restaurant that we’re talking about was an easier one because it was already established it already had the health codes, the city codes the building codes and everything in place,” realtor Rod Womble said.

That’s because before the Philippine House it was Angus Burgers and before that it was Five Guys before being shut down due to nonpayment of sales tax, but Policky and Dabalos are hopeful that it will last.