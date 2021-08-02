New financial software causing some confusion for Wichita County officials

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A transfer over to a new financial software is causing the Wichita County staff some confusion.

While discussing the county auditor’s analysis of the account balances, commissioners and county employees alike are needing some clarification.

Judge Woody Gossom said with so many involved in many projects, information needs to be clarified between savings and expenditures to be able to accurately tell the net amount of money is in the different fund accounts.

“There’s a lot of semantics involved in who means what, cause you’ve got a degreed accountant over here, and a certified investment officer over here, and we want to bring those two talents together,” Gossom said.

Commissioners will again meet with financial staff at the beginning of next week to go over and clarify some of the numbers and refine the system as they continue to ease into the new program.