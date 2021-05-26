New ‘Forever’ memorial statue set to be installed Thursday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The memorial statue “Forever” will once again take its place in front of McNiel Middle School Thursday morning.

The original statue was placed in front of McNiel in May 2017 in memory of murdered student Lauren Landavazo and her friend Makayla Smith, who were shot on their way home.

In October 2020, the statue was stolen after being cut from its place.

A new statue will be installed in place of the original on Thursday, May 27 at 9:00 a.m., according to Bianka Landavazo.

Following weeks of investigations, the Wichita Falls Police Department identified multiple suspects and arrested and later indicted Tyler Darland and Zachary Kaiser for the theft.

A Crime Stoppers tip lead to the discovery of “Forever” in pieces in a barn in Clay County in November 2020.

Yet in the midst of what Lauren’s father Vern Landavazo called “heartbreaking”, community members immediately sprung into action and put a plan together to replace the statue.

Those plans will come to fruition Thursday morning when “Forever” once again takes its rightful place in front of McNiel.

Be sure to follow Texoma’s Homepage for updates on the installation of “Forever”.