WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The holidays are usually filled with love and laughter, and thanks to several organizations eight foster children will have a very merry Christmas this holiday season.

Officials at Pathway Family Services’ “Blue Skies” Facility made this possible.

Vice President of residential treatment services for Blue Skies Ryan Lynn said this was a collaborative effort between Pathway Family Services, Foundation Auto Group, United Supermarkets, and attorney Jeff Ammons.

Foundation Auto Group stepped up to provide the gifts for all eight of the children.

“Our employees go the extra mile, definitely go the extra mile to help people out and that’s what foundation is here to do, its not about retail or selling cars we’re here invested in the community,” Foundation Auto Group GM Brad Rodgers said.

United Supermarkets will provide all of the food for a Christmas feast for the children.

Five hundred dollars was donated to deck the Blue Skies Facility out with holiday spirit.

Lynn said since opening the doors to Blue Skies back in July, he has seen a tremendous outpour of support from the community. Lynn said donations are always needed at the Blue Skies Facility in order to help the kids coming through the doors are taken care of and feel comfortable while living there anywhere between six to nine months at a time.

