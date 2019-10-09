New Frank and Joe’s location open

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With one successful coffee house already, the founders of Frank and Joe’s coffee shop held a ribbon-cutting for a second location.

This new location is on 9th Street in the hospital district not far from downtown and opened a little more than three years after the first. Co-founder Jessica Edwards said this is an exciting day.

“It’s exciting for us to be able to see the community support a second location for us and for us to be in a different part of town that we consider more underserved,” Edwards said. “One of our biggest goals down here is to help grow this area that we are calling the hospital district to provide for our medical community.”

As of right now, they have no plans to open a third location but if the right location presents itself, they would consider it.