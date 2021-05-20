New friendship formed at local McDonalds

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) When Bailey McFeely’s grandma called up the McDonald’s on Kemp to see if she could score a few ice cream cone tickets for Bailey to give out at her kindergarten class’s career day, she didn’t know the friendship that was about to start.

“Welcome to McDonalds!”

And before seeing Bailey, Kemp location general manager TJ Arcinue didn’t know what to expect either.

“So she was wearing a red shirt that has her name on it, Bailey,” Arcinue said.

You probably already guessed this was Bailey, the kindergartener who, to TJ’s surprise, was decked out for career day.

“And her grandma asked for a picture and so that’s how it started,” Arcinue said.

A friendship began with one picture as well as an invitation back for a behind the scenes tour.

"It's just so exciting to have kids that think they might want to work at McDonald's and that's what this is all about," he kids."

Not only an exclusive tour but some extra gear to remember the trip.

And TJ, along with Holland who’s been around for just over 30 years, gets just as much out of these experiences.

“I get excited when kids like Bailey want to work at McDonald’s because we offer tuition assistance,” Arcinue said.

“Families come in here, they’ll have their first, second and third child, and then the kids just grow up here, and then they just know what they want, then they’ll come and work here, or they’ll go to college and come back and say, Ms. Kathy, we miss you. So it’s really cool,” Holland said.

Creating bonds that go beyond burgers and fries.

